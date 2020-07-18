BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gunther & Co said in a post on Instagram Friday that they will temporarily close after learning that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gunther & Co said they will temporarily close to clean, disinfect and ensure that every employee gets tested for COVID-19.
“We are closing temporarily to not only clean and disinfect our facility in accordance with CDC guidelines, but also to ensure that everyone on our staff gets tested,” the post said.
Owners of Gunther & Co asked customers to reach out directly if they have any questions.
This is the latest of many Baltimore restaurant to close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.