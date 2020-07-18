Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in northeast Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called to an area hospital just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Hillen Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.