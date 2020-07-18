BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trip to the theater is just one of the many things the coronavirus pandemic has put on hold.
But, you may remember, The Hippodrome recently challenged everyone to get inside some of the shows they can look forward to next year.
That includes Hairspray!
The theater’s Broadway at Home Challenge asked people to recreate a picture of Tracy Turnblad by using things at their home.
People did up their hair and posed. One person even made up the scene out of edible things like Rice Krispies Treats, Graham Crackers and candy.
The winners will get a Hippodrome swag bag.
