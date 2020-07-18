DENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in Caroline County this month.

The victim has been identified as James M. Wilmer, 30, of Denton, Maryland. Wilmer died July 2 at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled Wilmer’s death a homicide and was caused by a gunshot wound.

The suspect has been identified as Jamaine V. Cheers, 33, of Denton, Maryland.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Cheers with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, carrying a handgun, carrying a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment.

#UPDATE @mdsp are continuing to search for the murder suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man this month in Caroline Co. Anyone who has seen Jamaine Cheers or is aware of his location is urged to call 911 or @mdsp at 443-783-7230. READ and SHARE: https://t.co/97j8dLgZgq pic.twitter.com/zXmgutqh6m — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 17, 2020

A search is currently underway for Cheers. The warrant for his arrest has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database and information has been communicated to police throughout the region.

Maryland State Police were contacted by the Denton Police Department on July 1 around 8 p.m. to investigate a shooting that officers were on the scene of.

The preliminary investigation found that shortly before 6:30 p.m. that night, officers from the Denton Police Department were called to the area of High Street and 4th Street for an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the middle of the intersection, where the victim was found lying in the roadway.

Officers observed Wilmer had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said a large group of people were in the area, but immediately dispersed upon their arrival.

EMS personnel responded and the victim was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to the Shock Trauma Center. He underwent treatment until he was pronounced dead July 2.

A motive for the shooting has not been established at this time. The relationship between the victim and the suspect has not been determined at this point in the investigation.

Anyone who has seen Cheers or is aware of his location is urged to contact police immediately at 911 or Maryland State Police direct at 443-783-7230.