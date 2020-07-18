Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in broad daylight Saturday afternoon in south Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Locust Street just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.