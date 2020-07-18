BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Madden recently announced its 2021 overall player ratings!

The top-5 overall rated Ravens this year may — or may not — surprise you!

Ravens star quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson is not the highest overall rated player on the roster, but instead, it’s a newcomer fans will soon get to know very well.

Coming it at No. 1, at 95 overall, newly acquired defensive end Calais Campbell.

The Ravens acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick which the team obtained from the Atlanta Falcons in the Hayden Hurt deal.

Campbell, a five-time Pro Bowler, has 88 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns over his 12-year career.

At No. 2, at 94 overall, is Lamar Jackson!

Last season, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. He had a total QBR of 81.8. He also rushed for over 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson and the Ravens’ season, however, ended on a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

At No. 3, at 93 overall, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. He was drafted by the Ravens No. 6 overall in the First Round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and has been a staple on the team’s offensive line ever since.

At No. 4, at 89 overall, cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The All-Pro out of the University of Alabama racked up 53 tackles — tied for 76th — and picked off three passes in the 2020 season.

And at No. 5, at 88 overall, safety Earl Thomas. Thomas signed as a free agent after playing nine season in Seattle. He made an immediate impact in the Ravens secondary last year, including two game changing interceptions.

The NFL said it still plans to have a season this year despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Ravens are slated to open up at home on Sunday, September 13, against the Cleveland Browns. at 1 p.m.

Continue to stay with WJZ and Sports Director Mark Viviano for complete Ravens coverage all season long.