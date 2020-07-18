CORONAVIRUS IN MD:COVID-19 Cases Grow By 800+ Overnight
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Court clerks offices will be open in Maryland on Monday as the state judiciary begins reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes include sending protective orders and peace orders back to the courts during normal hours.

The courts say they will monitor the situation and make changes as time goes on.

