Orioles Expand Dugout With Tent Along Right Field Line To Allow Players To Social DistanceThe Orioles have been busy preparing for the start of their season.

Coronavirus Latest: Towson University Suspends Fall Sports, UMBC Postpones Their AthleticsTowson University and University of Maryland Baltimore County have both suspended all sports, including football, for the fall season.

15 Former Female Washington Redskins Employees Report Being Sexually Harassed While They Worked For Team, WaPo ReportsOver a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington Redskins' staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

'We're Going To Have To Bring Our Own Energy': Orioles Make Intrasquad Games As Real As Possible, Including With Pre-Recorded Crowd SoundsThe Baltimore Orioles are treating intrasquad games as if they were real as they gear up for the coronavirus-delayed start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season.