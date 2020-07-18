Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — 68,000 jobs were added across Maryland last month, according to State Department of Labor.
Officials said the record-breaking number of jobs added helped the unemployment rate drop to eight-percent.
According to the Department of Labor, the leisure and hospitality sector saw the most growth.
That brings the total number of new jobs gained to nearly 97,000 in the last two months.
