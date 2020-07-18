Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A major milestone reached in getting Veterans in Maryland the healthcare they need.
The Maryland VA says it’s held more than 12,000 video visits in 2020.
It’s helping those without COVID-19 have Telehealth appointments.
For those with the virus, they can talk with their medical staff more frequently without them having to suit up in full PPE.
Veterans could also talk with loved ones who couldn’t visit due to restrictions.
