BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was issued for Baltimore starting Sunday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 22 as a heatwave brings dangerous heat to the region.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Sunday at noon for the Eastern Shore.

The #Baltimore area could see heat advisories or warnings as the area is expected to hit heat index values between 105° and 110°.

Excessive Heat Warning goes into affect Sunday at noon for the Eastern Shore. The #Baltimore area could see heat advisories or warnings as we're expected to hit heat index values between 105° and 110°. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/GNApoRANJL — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 18, 2020

Temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees Monday, which could make it feel like it’s 110.

By Tuesday, it may be a bit cooler than the weekend.

The intense heat will continue Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the late 90s which WJZ’s Meg McNamara said will feel more into the 100s.

Intense heat today will reach dangerous levels Sunday and Monday. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you need to be outside! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/WZSBub8vwd — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 18, 2020

Intense heat is expected, and the humidity is going to ramp up as the weekend goes on.

Cooling centers are open in the City and The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are open. All guests must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation to check-in.