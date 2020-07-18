Comments
PARKVILLE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after one person was shot during a robbery in Parkville on Saturday.
On July 18, around 3:30am, officers responded to the 7100 block of Darlington Drive for a robbery.
Once there, Police interviewed the victims, who explained they were in a parking lot in front of the Dubai Hookah Lounge when two suspects approached and robbed them.
During the robbery, a suspect shot one of the victims as the victim ran toward a neighborhood and called 911.
The victim who was shot was transported to a local hospital and has since then been treated and released.
Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to call detectives at 410-307-2020.