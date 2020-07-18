FORESTVILLLE, Md.(WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating after a three-vehicle crash left one person dead in Prince George’s County on Saturday.
Police were called shortly before noon for a report of a three-vehicle crash on southbound Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road in Prince George’s County.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a silver Mercedes, identified as Deonte Javar Sharps, 23, of Lothian, Maryland lost control of his car, struck two other vehicles, and overturned.
Sharps was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he later died.
All southbound lanes of Route 4 were temporarily closed as a result of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.