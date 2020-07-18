Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after six people were shot, two fatally, overnight in Baltimore City.

Around 8:03 p.m. on Friday, police in east Baltimore responded to a hospital for reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found a 22 year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2434 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Later, around 9:05 p.m., police in southeast Baltimore responded to the 500 block of North Lakewood Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 33 year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

At approximately 10:27 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Druid Hill Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 16 year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. At this time police are still searching for a crime scene.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Around 1:34 a.m. on Saturday morning, police responded to the 2700 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 21 year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her eye. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Later that morning, around 1:45 a.m., investigators were notified of a walk in shooting victim at a nearby hospital. When officers arrived, they found a 32 year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police were able to determined that the two had been shot while in the 2700 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Around 2:04 a.m., police responded to Lewiston and Jonquil Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who had gunshot wounds to her neck and head.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.