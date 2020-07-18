Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two current Ravens players joined their former University of Alabama teammate to help families in need in northwest Baltimore.
The non-profit organization Together Assisting People held a food drive at the Baltimore City Community College in Liberty Heights.
80,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables were handed out.
Ravens running back Mark Ingram and offensive tackle Andre Smith joined the cause to help the organization’s executive director, Chris Rogers.
The three were teammates at Alabama in 2009.