BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City Police have arrested and charged an 18 year-old for a homicide that occurred on February 7 of this year.
Dante Gregg was arrested by officers while in the 400 block of Furrow Street on July 18. Gregg was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with murder.
The homicide had occurred around 5:12 p.m. on February 7 in the 300 block of Mason Court.
Police had arrived at the scene for a report of a shooting and located a 25 year-old male who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.