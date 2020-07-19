BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of Baltimore’s Office of Emergency Management are canvassing the Frederick Avenue Corridor in west Baltimore, providing information and resources about flash flooding.

It’s an area that has seen a tremendous amount of flooding in over the last few years.

The department, along with the fire and health departments, community groups and elected officials, are going door to door connecting with residents in the Westgate, Beechfield and Treemont communities with the information and answering questions about flash flooding.

“It’s well known that in 2018, which is the same day as the Ellicott City flooding, there was a stationary thunderstorm in this area,” said James Wallace, Acting Director of the Office of Emergency Management.

The area of southwest West Baltimore was hit hard by flash flooding not once, but twice in 2018- resulting in the rescue of 21 people from six-foot floodwaters.

The fire department said the water speed and depth made it particularly challenging for firefighters. There can also be long-lasting effects from storm damage.

“I actually just learned that this neighborhood has some of the highest rates of pediatric asthma in the City of Baltimore, and a lot of that may be connected to the issue of mold growth, which we know is a water problem,” said Councilman Kristerfer Burnett.

Crews distributed pamphlets on flood insurance, flood mitigation and sustainability resources from the City’s planning department.

“This was definitely a life safety issue that we addressed that day and it’s one that could potentially reoccur,” Wallace said.

The group also spread the word about the City’s Bmore Alert System, an automatic dial system out of the Office of OEM which alerts you to severe weather and any other emergency events. You can sign up here.