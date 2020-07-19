ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 900 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Maryland. It’s another day of large jumps in cases.

There are now 78,131 positive coronavirus cases reported in the state during the span of the pandemic. That’s up 925 cases in a day and 3,247 people have died from the virus.

The state’s positivity rate is at 4.46%.

Hospitalizations remain flat at 449 with 131 patients in the ICU.

The state has conducted 943,853 coronavirus tests with 661,654 being negative.

Of the 11,841 ever hospitalized, 5,344 were released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 237 (18) Anne Arundel 5,955 (205) 8* Baltimore City 9,428 (368) 14* Baltimore County 9,723 (490) 20* Calvert 490 (26) 1* Caroline 360 (3) Carroll 1,269 (113) 3* Cecil 553 (28) 1* Charles 1,609 (88) 2* Dorchester 245 (5) Frederick 2,722 (113) 7* Garrett 34 Harford 1,412 (63) 3* Howard 3,097 (92) 6* Kent 221 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,372 (730) 38* Prince George’s 20,589 (700) 23* Queen Anne’s 318 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 773 (51) Somerset 108 (3) Talbot 243 (4) Washington 784 (29) Wicomico 1,181 (42) Worcester 408 (17) 1* Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,496 10-19 4,430 (1) 20-29 12,646 (18) 1* 30-39 14,662 (45) 5* 40-49 13,500 (102) 3* 50-59 11,937 (255) 13* 60-69 8,416 (527) 11* 70-79 5,255 (803) 20* 80+ 4,789 (1,484) 76* Data not available (12) 1* Female 40,764 (1,598) 68* Male 37,367 (1,649) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 22,887 (1,322) 48* Asian (NH) 1,510 (124) 6* White (NH) 16,383 (1,374) 67* Hispanic 20,321 (374) 8* Other (NH) 3,707 (37) Data not available 13,323 (16) 1*

