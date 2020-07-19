ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 900 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Maryland. It’s another day of large jumps in cases.
There are now 78,131 positive coronavirus cases reported in the state during the span of the pandemic. That’s up 925 cases in a day and 3,247 people have died from the virus.
The state’s positivity rate is at 4.46%.
Hospitalizations remain flat at 449 with 131 patients in the ICU.
The state has conducted 943,853 coronavirus tests with 661,654 being negative.
Of the 11,841 ever hospitalized, 5,344 were released from isolation.
Here’s a breakdown by county:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|237
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,955
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,428
|(368)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,723
|(490)
|20*
|Calvert
|490
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|360
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,269
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|553
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,609
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|245
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,722
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|34
|Harford
|1,412
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,097
|(92)
|6*
|Kent
|221
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,372
|(730)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,589
|(700)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|318
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|773
|(51)
|Somerset
|108
|(3)
|Talbot
|243
|(4)
|Washington
|784
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,181
|(42)
|Worcester
|408
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,496
|10-19
|4,430
|(1)
|20-29
|12,646
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,662
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|13,500
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,937
|(255)
|13*
|60-69
|8,416
|(527)
|11*
|70-79
|5,255
|(803)
|20*
|80+
|4,789
|(1,484)
|76*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
|Female
|40,764
|(1,598)
|68*
|Male
|37,367
|(1,649)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,887
|(1,322)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,510
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,383
|(1,374)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,321
|(374)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,707
|(37)
|Data not available
|13,323
|(16)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.