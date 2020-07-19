BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Gertrude’s Restaurant, located in Baltimore Museum of Art, is closed temporarily due to one of the employees at the restaurant testing positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant’s Facebook on Saturday.
The employee had worked at the restaurant Wednesday, July 8, Friday, July 10, and Sunday, July 12 before testing positive for the coronavirus.
The restaurant stated they will be contacting anyone who dined at the restaurant during the period the employee was working and all staff will immediately be tested for COVID-19.
The location will be sanitized by a certified COVID professional cleaning service and staff will not be allowed to return to work without proof of a negative test, according to the restaurant.
Chef John Shields apologized for the inconvenience for anyone who had made reservations for the coming week, and planned to have the restaurant up and running again by the end of next week.