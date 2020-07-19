BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re planning to eat out in the Baltimore area this week, you may want to know which restaurants are open or remain closed after several restaurants reported COVID-19 cases among employees.

Here’s what we have so far, we’ll update the list as their status updates.

Ampersea: The restaurant in Fells Point closed July 14 after an unscheduled employee told managers they were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. They reopened July 17 after a deep cleaning.

“After receiving our employee’s test results back as well as having our entire restaurant deeply and professionally sanitized, we are confident in reopening for dinner service tonight! We will continue to only seat our outdoor patio and promenade areas. Masks will continuously be worn by our staff and patrons will be asked to wear them at any time they are not seated. Thank you for understanding and supporting us! We look forward to seeing you all tonight!” they said in a Facebook post Friday.

Claddagh Pub: Closed on July 5 after they said they were closing to clean. They didn’t say if any members had tested positive for the virus. The pub reopened on July 7.

Cowboy Row: Closed June 29 after learning a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Reopening TBA.

Gertrude’s Restaurant in Baltimore Museum of Art: Closed temporarily due to one of the employees at the restaurant testing positive for COVID-19, according to the restaurant’s Facebook on Saturday.

Gunther & Co: Currently closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, they learned July 17.

“We are closing temporarily to not only clean and disinfect our facility in accordance with CDC guidelines, but also to ensure that everyone on our staff gets tested,” the post said.

El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen: Closed on July 3 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They reopened on July 15 after a “thorough, deep cleaning, sanitization and fogging”

Lee’s Pint and Shell: Closed on July 1 after learning three employees tested positive for COVID-19. They performed a deep clean on the restaurant and reopened on July 16.

Looney’s Pub: Closed June 27 after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They tested every employee, cleaned the building and reopened on July 6 for downstairs and outside table service only.

Nacho Mama’s in Towson: Closed for the second time in July after an employee tested positive for the virus. The employee last worked July 15.

Southern Provisions: Closed on July 4 after learning one of their staff members tested positive for the virus. They are testing every employee. Reopening TBA.

The Pig & Rooster Smokehouse: Closed on July 3 after learning an employee tested positive for the virus. They reopened July 7 after disinfecting the restaurant, saying they will be doing so once a month to ensure their guests and employees are safe.

The Chasseur: Closed on July 3 after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They reopened on July 7 after a deep cleaning, which they said they’d be performing once a month for safety precautions.

