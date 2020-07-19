DANGEROUS HEATHeat Advisory In Effect From Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Is In Effect For Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot in north Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.

Northern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim at around 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with bullet fragments to the head. Police learned he had been walking in the 3900 block of Boarman Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified male who “announced a robbery” and shot the victim.

The victim did not report to a hospital until 3:15 p.m., police said.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

