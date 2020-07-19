BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was issued for Baltimore starting Sunday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 22, as a heatwave brings dangerous heat to the region.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Sunday at noon for the Eastern Shore, while the rest of the state is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m.

The Baltimore area could see heat advisories or warnings as the area is expected to hit heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees Monday, which could make it feel like it’s 110.

The intense heat will continue Sunday with temperatures in the late 90s which WJZ’s Meg McNamara said will feel more into the 100s.

Intense heat is expected, and the humidity is going to ramp up as we head into Monday.

By Tuesday, it may be a bit cooler than the weekend.

Cooling centers are open in the City and The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are open. All guests must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation to check-in.

Cooling centers are also open in Anne Arundel County. Those cooling centers will be open through July 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Park Services said Saturday that Billy Goat Trail-A in Montgomery County will be closed Sunday and Monday due to the extreme heat.

The National Park Services said that, over the last few days, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service has responded to multiple incidents of hikers being dehydrated or experiencing heat illness.

They also said rescue teams have had to hand out several hundred bottles of water to unprepared hikers showing signs of heat exhaustion over the last few days.

Heat exhaustion can occur very quickly so don’t be outside in the afternoon if you don’t have to be. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

Most of us will stay dry over the weekend but Saturday stands a chance at potentially seeing a spotty sea breeze shower or thunderstorm.

The culmination of the heat will be Monday. A cold front moves through Tuesday and that will mean a slight dip in temps and dew points.