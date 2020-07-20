NEW CARROLLTON, MD. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that eight counties will receive more than $2.3 million in the first round of Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants.
“These awards reinforce my administration’s strong support for ensuring Marylanders stay safe and secure in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “We are dedicated to assisting counties in their efforts to prevent eviction during these tough economic times.”
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will administer the grants, funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
Allegany County will receive $55,000; Cecil County will receive $100,000; Charles County will receive $200,000; Frederick County will receive $722,129; Kent County will receive $84,246; Queen Anne’s County will receive $80,000; Somerset County will receive $100,000 and Wicomico County will receive $1,000,000.
The $2.3 million distribution is the first wave of funding in the Hogan Administration’s promised $30 million program to prevent evictions across the state. These efforts, combined with the additional $30 million in efforts of local governments, represent more than $60 million the state says is dedicated to providing rental assistance for Marylanders.
“The Community Development Block Grant has been an important federal resource in Maryland,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “This funding is essential as local governments respond effectively to the impacts of COVID-19.”
