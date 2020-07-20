BALTIMORE, MD. (WJZ) — The outer loop of I-695 near Exit 28 is now open after three cars crashed on I-695 Inner Loop before Exit 28 in Baltimore County earlier Monday.

The Maryland Highway Administration tweeted at around 11:30 a.m. the crash closed all lanes in the inner loop and the two left lanes in the outer loop.

The crash occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on the inner loop of Dulaney Valley Road.

One person, believed to be the at-fault driver, according to Maryland State Police, was taken by ambulance to Bayview.

Emergency medical personnel are on the scene providing medical assistance to the others from the other two passenger vehicles, police said.

ALERT Baltimore County I-695 Inner Loop prior to Exit 28. Crash 3 cars and SUV. All lanes closed inner loop. Outer loop: 2 left lanes closed. #mdotnews #mdtraffic bl — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) July 20, 2020

Inner loop traffic is still going on the right shoulder, they said.

UPDATE Baltimore County I-695 near Exit 28. Outer loop now open. Inner loop traffic on right shoulder. #mdtraffic #mdotnews bl — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) July 20, 2020

There is no word on any injuries. Stay with WJZ for more updated information as it comes.