BALTIMORE, MD. (WJZ) — The outer loop of I-695 near Exit 28 is now open after three cars crashed on I-695 Inner Loop before Exit 28 in Baltimore County earlier Monday.

The Maryland Highway Administration tweeted at around 11:30 a.m. the crash closed all lanes in the inner loop and the two left lanes in the outer loop.

The crash occurred at around 11:15 a.m. on the inner loop of Dulaney Valley Road.

One person, believed to be the at-fault driver, according to Maryland State Police, was taken by ambulance to Bayview.

Emergency medical personnel are on the scene providing medical assistance to the others from the other two passenger vehicles, police said.

Inner loop traffic is still going on the right shoulder, they said.

There is no word on any injuries. Stay with WJZ for more updated information as it comes. 

