BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nine-month-old sitatunga at the Maryland Zoo has died, the Zoo announced Monday morning.
Joel, the Zoo’s youngest sitatunga, suffered a leg fracture on July 2. Despite an “intricate reconstruction surgery,” he succumbed to secondary complications on July 13, according to Dr. Ellen Bronson, senior director of animal health, conservation and research at the Zoo.
The sitatunga is a species of antelope native to Central Africa.
The Maryland Zoo’s sitatunga herd is made up of 10 animals and can be found in two exhibit spaces along the boardwalk in the African Journey section of the Zoo.