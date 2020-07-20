BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department temporarily suspended in-service training after four trainees and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, July 17.
As of Monday morning, 65 members of the department have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with an additional 42 currently out on quarantine, the department said.
“The Baltimore Police Department is working with the University of Baltimore to have the facility cleaned and disinfected. In the meantime, the training academy will continue its remote learning,” they said Monday.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 638 department employees have been quarantined for some length of time due to potential exposure to the virus. Of those 638, 596 have been cleared to return to work.
“COVID-19 continues to challenge the policing profession, as we look to research best practices and create innovative solutions in resuming much-needed training to the members of the department,” said Commissioner Harrison. We continue to examine all procedures and precautionary measures put in place to minimize exposure to COVID-19 for all of our members.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.