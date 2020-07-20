BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of several dozen people painted a “Black Trans Lives Matter” mural on Charles Street in north Baltimore, the latest mural created on a city street in recent weeks.
Work was underway Friday on the mural, which stretches across the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Charles Street. Police and city vehicles blocked traffic in the area while the group worked.
A group is painting “Black Trans Lives Matter” on Charles Street in north Baltimore. When finished, it will span both the 2100 and 2200 blocks. @wjz pic.twitter.com/uq5j8fQsVB
— Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) July 17, 2020
In June, a group painted “Black Lives Matter” along Linwood Avenue near Patterson Park.
Other cities, including Annapolis and Washington, D.C., have seen similar murals painted as well. Earlier this month, a group painted a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor across two basketball courts in a historically Black neighborhood in the city.
Police shot and killed Taylor inside her Louisville, Kentucky, home in March while executing a warrant in a drug investigation, CBS News reports.
In the nation’s capital, city workers and volunteers painted “Black Lives Matter” on 16th Street near the White House last month. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the area will now be known as “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”