ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland coronavirus cases grew by more than 500 overnight, according to new numbers from the state.

The state reported a total of 78,685 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, up 554 from Sunday.

More than 3,252 Marylanders have died from the virus.

Hospitalizations went up to 463 from 449 Sunday, of which 136 are in the ICU.

More than 950,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state with over 670,000 being negative.

Of the 11,897 ever hospitalized, 5,344 were released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 239 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,003 (205) 8*
Baltimore City 9,505 (370) 14*
Baltimore County 9,828 (492) 20*
Calvert 494 (26) 1*
Caroline 365 (3)
Carroll 1,276 (113) 3*
Cecil 559 (28) 1*
Charles 1,619 (88) 2*
Dorchester 246 (5)
Frederick 2,739 (113) 7*
Garrett 34
Harford 1,427 (63) 3*
Howard 3,128 (92) 6*
Kent 223 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,433 (734) 38*
Prince George’s 20,690 (700) 23*
Queen Anne’s 331 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 779 (52)
Somerset 108 (3)
Talbot 257 (4)
Washington 796 (29)
Wicomico 1,189 (42)
Worcester 417 (17) 1*
Data not available (11) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,519
10-19 4,486 (1)
20-29 12,766 (18) 1*
30-39 14,768 (45) 5*
40-49 13,593 (102) 3*
50-59 12,023 (257) 13*
60-69 8,452 (530) 11*
70-79 5,277 (805) 20*
80+ 4,801 (1,486) 76*
Data not available (8) 1*
Female 41,072 (1,601) 68*
Male 37,613 (1,651) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 23,092 (1,327) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,520 (124) 6*
White (NH) 16,548 (1,375) 67*
Hispanic 20,390 (377) 8*
Other (NH) 3,732 (37)
Data not available 13,403 (12) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

