ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland coronavirus cases grew by more than 500 overnight, according to new numbers from the state.
The state reported a total of 78,685 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, up 554 from Sunday.
More than 3,252 Marylanders have died from the virus.
Hospitalizations went up to 463 from 449 Sunday, of which 136 are in the ICU.
More than 950,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state with over 670,000 being negative.
Of the 11,897 ever hospitalized, 5,344 were released from isolation.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|239
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,003
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,505
|(370)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,828
|(492)
|20*
|Calvert
|494
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|365
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,276
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|559
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,619
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|246
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,739
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|34
|Harford
|1,427
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,128
|(92)
|6*
|Kent
|223
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,433
|(734)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,690
|(700)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|331
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|779
|(52)
|Somerset
|108
|(3)
|Talbot
|257
|(4)
|Washington
|796
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,189
|(42)
|Worcester
|417
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,519
|10-19
|4,486
|(1)
|20-29
|12,766
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,768
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|13,593
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|12,023
|(257)
|13*
|60-69
|8,452
|(530)
|11*
|70-79
|5,277
|(805)
|20*
|80+
|4,801
|(1,486)
|76*
|Data not available
|(8)
|1*
|Female
|41,072
|(1,601)
|68*
|Male
|37,613
|(1,651)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,092
|(1,327)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,520
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,548
|(1,375)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,390
|(377)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,732
|(37)
|Data not available
|13,403
|(12)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.