BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore delegation announced nearly $425,000 is being dedicated to federal funding for COVID-19 research at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume (D-Md) said the funding will provide “crucial support” in the effort to discover new breakthroughs to help with the fight against the virus.
The funding, which comes from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will advance studies of the virus through autophagy – the body’s natural process of breaking down damaged cells and regenerating new and healthy cells.
