WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Hundreds of people took part in a virtual church service Monday in memory of a 20-year-old college student who was killed in an ambush on his family in New Jersey over the weekend.

Daniel Anderl, 20, died in an attack at his family’s home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, on Sunday, CBS New York reports. His father Mark Anderl remains in critical condition.

Daniel Anderl. Credit: CBS New York

Sources told CBS New York the suspect, 72-year-old Roy Den Hollander, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was an attorney who had a case before Anderl’s mother, federal judge Esther Salas, in court in 2015.

Anderl was a rising junior at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. The university said he turned 20 last week.

At the virtual mass, nearly 300 people prayed for Anderl, his father’s recovery and for mercy for the alleged shooter. Some held back tears.

“Although we may never understand why this tragedy has happened, why a man picks up a gun and kills another human being, we know… that our redeemer lives and on the last day we too shall rise from the earth,” Fr. Jude DeAngelo said.

“We will honor Daniel by imitating his love, his belief in Christ Jesus,” he added.

In a statement, the university said counseling and ministry services are available to those who need support.

“We all mourn and grieve this loss to our University community,” the statement reads. “Our deepest condolences go out to Daniel’s parents, Esther Salas and Mark Anderl. We pray too for Daniel’s father, who was also shot and is in the hospital.”

The university’s residence life department called Anderl “a great person, son, student, resident and friend.”

University President John Garvey wrote on Twitter he was “shocked” by Anderl’s death.

Read more on CBSNewYork.com.

