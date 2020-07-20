BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protests for change continue across the country and right here in Baltimore.
A group of friends organized a rolling protest for Sunday.
The “Drive for Justice” motorcade of cars started at Owings Mills Mall and drove to Mondawmin Mall.
The group said they’re representing the people who have fallen due to police brutality.
One of the organizers said it is time for change.
“I think a lot of people are just getting tired. I think a lot of people are getting fed up with the way Black people are being treated in this country,” said Dominique Givens, an organizer.
“This is not an issue that plagues me. I don’t ever have to think about, like, am I going to come home today because I got pulled over by a police officer. That’s never a thought that has had to cross my mind. But I guarantee that it’s had to cross half the minds of the people here. So, it’s really important to be able to use the voice that you are given and if you are given a place of privilege to use it for good,” said Isabella Patriotis, another organizer.
Participants said the motorcade allows them to peacefully protest while staying socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.