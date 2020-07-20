The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.
FREELAND, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a crash early Sunday morning killed one person in Freeland.
Police were called to the scene when a Honda Accord leaving the driveway of a home in the 20300 block of Middletown Road pulled out in front of a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle. The Chevelle struck the Accord on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to slide off the road into a field.
The driver of the Accord suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Chevelle was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified, police said.