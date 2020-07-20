Comments
BALTMORE (WJZ) — A woman died in early Monday morning crash in East Baltimore.
Baltimore Police said an officer was in the area when a vehicle collided with a truck at the intersection of East Monument and Kresson streets around 4 a.m.
The woman in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Investigators were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Police are awaiting for her to be positively identified.
Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.