COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County has allocated millions of dollars to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials have allocated $5.7 million dollars in CARES Act funding toward the new HoCo RISE business relief grant program, aimed at providing financial assistance to businesses in targeted sectors that have been most impacted by the coronavirus.

“Unlike other local grant programs in our region that have been based on a first-come, first-serve model for any businesses where the demand dramatically exceeds the funds, our Howard County grants have specific targets that are the smallest of the small main street type of businesses,” County Executive Calvin Ball said.

In the first round, more than 200 Howard County businesses made up of retail shops, farms and restaurants received HoCo RISE grants.

“There are 85 storefront retail, 44 farms and 74 restaurants receiving funding in this first round of relief grants,” Ball said.

Business owners say they’re thankful for this opportunity.

“When was preparing to start my business over 10 years ago, you always go over the what-ifs? Nobody ever planned for what if there was a pandemic,” said Brandi Chroniger, owner of Faced by Brandi, LLC.

“With this pandemic, it caused us to make a little bit of changes in our services, but this also helped in training for the stylists to help keep the guests and themselves safe, so we really appreciate the funds,” Serena King with Art of the Hair salon.

Now, HoCo RISE business grants are expanding to support two new sectors: child care establishments and hotels. Both sectors will be eligible for a $2,500 grant.

“Our Howard County Economic Development Authority is working directly with our department of community resources and services to contact over 400 certified in-home and center-based childcare providers in our county to apply for $1 million in grants,” Ball said. “Our EDA is working closely with Visit Howard County to direct mail the grant application to the 48 accommodation providers in our county.”

Moving forward, county leaders hope visitors and residents will continue to support and shop locally.

“What continues to give me hope is that if we work together, we can defeat the worst of this virus and not only survive but as a community thrive,” said Ball.

For more information about the HoCo RISE business relief grant program, click here.

