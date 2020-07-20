BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Lottery and the Baltimore Ravens are teaming up for the 12th year in a row with the popular Ravens-themed scratch-offs.

The tickets are $2 and $5. The $2 ticket has seven top prizes of $20,000 while the $5 ticket has seven top prizes of $100,000.

“We know our players look forward to football season and our Ravens tickets every year – this year maybe even more than in the past,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “Marylanders are excited about the team and about seeing live sports again.”

Although the second-chance promotion offers the same prizes as last year’s contest, there are a few changes, the Ravens said in a statement Monday. Any prize that includes tickets to a Ravens game will be awarded for the 2021 season. The “Travel with the Team” prize will also take place next year, with the location to be determined.

To enter, players can submit non-winning Ravens scratch-offs into their My Lottery Rewards accounts, and then choose which prize drawings they want to enter.

Each non-winning $2 ticket offers two entries, while each non-winning $5 ticket will give players five second-chance entries.

Here are the promotion details:

Six grand prize finalists will each win $10,000, and one of those six will win season tickets for 20 years.

Six additional winners will each receive $10,000.

Two winners will travel with the team to see a Ravens away game during the 2021 season.

Two winners will each receive club-level and one winner will receive lower-level season tickets for 2021 Ravens home games, plus a $500 shopping spree in the team store.

Ten winners will each receive season tickets for 2021 Ravens home games, plus $250 in Ravens Bucks, which can be used for food and merchandise purchases at the stadium on game days.

Ten winners will be selected to each win $5,000 cash and to participate in the Ravens Pass for Cash On-field Experience during the 2021 season.

“We appreciate the continued support of the Maryland Lottery,” Ravens President Dick Cass stated. “For the 12th straight year, our fans will have the opportunity to win exciting Ravens prizes by playing these unique scratch-off tickets.”

For information on the second-chance promotion, visit http://mdlottery.com/ravens.