BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday on the Eastern Shore, while the remainder of the state is under a heat advisory.

A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert was issued for Baltimore starting Sunday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 22, as a heatwave brings dangerous heat to the region.

A Heat Advisory for Central, MD…the Eastern Shore is under an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 9 PM. Real Feel between 110° – 115° is expected. Extreme heat & humidity will increase the potential for heat illness. Try to drink fluids and stay out of the sun. pic.twitter.com/IxPytrATvH — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 20, 2020

Howard County issued a heat advisory in response to the high temperatures on Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“As Howard County experiences very high temperatures this week, we want to remind residents of how to stay cool and safe,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “Extreme heat can be dangerous after long periods of exposure if proper precautions are not taken. If you are heading outside, try to do so in the early morning or later evening, drink lots of water and be sure to take breaks to cool off. Additionally, if you’re planning to cool down in a pool or natural body of water, please be sure to review swim and water safety guidelines with your family and children. Let’s stay safe and healthy this summer.”

“If you are susceptible to weather related respiratory issues, today is a day for concern,” Williams said. “Most of the WJZ viewing area is under a Code Yellow (moderate) Air Quality Alert. Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Tiny pollution particles can aggravate heart & lung disease.”

Cooling centers are open in the City and The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are open. All guests must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to their reservation to check-in.

Cooling centers are also open in Anne Arundel County. Those cooling centers will be open through July 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Park Services said Saturday that Billy Goat Trail-A in Montgomery County will be closed Sunday and Monday due to the extreme heat.