BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against the city police officers involved in a deadly shooting in October 2019.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Rite Aid in the 6300 block of York Road on October 30. Body camera video showed the armed suspect struggling with an officer who had stopped him for questioning about an armed robbery inside a parking garage at Horseshoe Casino on October 9.
A witness said the suspect, who police later identified as 24-year-old John Feggins from Philadelphia, reached for an officer’s service pistol, after which the officers fired three rounds.
Feggins later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital; both officers suffered minor injuries.
The officers were identified as Ofc. Ryan Glass and Ofc. Joel Hawk.