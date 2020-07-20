Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Laurel.
Ellen Fuss Goodrich was last seen leaving her home in the 9800 block of Sweet Maple Lane around 9 a.m. on Friday, the Howard County Police Department said. She was driving her white 2017 Jeep Compass with Maryland tag 2EC2033.
Police said her family is concerned about her due to a medical condition and has not been able to reach her.
Goodrich is five-foot-five, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who sees her should call 911.
