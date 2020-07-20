LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police detectives are actively investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday in Landover.
Ronald Henderson Jr., 30, was killed in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Kent Village Place for a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. on July 18.
Henderson, of Clinton, was found outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive in this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0034035.