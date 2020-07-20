Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Infectious disease expert and “super-fan” Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ opening day game on Thursday, the team announced Monday.
In a statement, the team called Fauci, “a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend that World Series Championship title.”
A statement from the Washington Nationals regarding Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/iejxXeAA4V
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 20, 2020
The Nationals will take on the New York Yankees Thursday evening in Washington.