WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Infectious disease expert and “super-fan” Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ opening day game on Thursday, the team announced Monday.

In a statement, the team called Fauci, “a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend that World Series Championship title.”

The Nationals will take on the New York Yankees Thursday evening in Washington.

