GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Summer Rain Court around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

There they found several shell casings in a parking lot.

Several vehicles and apartment windows were struck by projectiles. One man, who was working on his vehicle in front of the building, suffered a minor ricochet injury to his lower body.

That injury is non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

 

