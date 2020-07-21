Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie Monday night.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Summer Rain Court around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.
There they found several shell casings in a parking lot.
Several vehicles and apartment windows were struck by projectiles. One man, who was working on his vehicle in front of the building, suffered a minor ricochet injury to his lower body.
That injury is non-life threatening.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.