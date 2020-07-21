Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating an incident that left a 21-year-old man in serious condition Monday night.
At around 9:55 p.m, officers responded to the 400 block of Millington Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived they found two vehicles had crashed at Millington Avenue and St. Benedict Street. Both vehicles had bullet holes in them, police said.
Shortly after, a 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.