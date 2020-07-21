Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare announced his retirement Tuesday night.
His last day on the job will be in less than two weeks, on August 1.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Altomare has been with the department for two decades.
It is expected that more details about this surprise announcement will come sometime Wednesday.
In a statement to WJZ Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said, in part:
“I know that [Altomare] deserves a rest about now, but I expect that we’ll hear more from him in the future. Personally, I will miss Tim Altomare, but i intend to call him often, as we continue his work building the best police department in Maryland.