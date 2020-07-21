CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Increase; Total Cases Just Under 80K
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare announced his retirement Tuesday night.

His last day on the job will be in less than two weeks, on August 1.

Altomare has been with the department for two decades.

It is expected that more details about this surprise announcement will come sometime Wednesday.

In a statement to WJZ Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said, in part:

“I know that [Altomare] deserves a rest about now, but I expect that we’ll hear more from him in the future. Personally, I will miss Tim Altomare, but i intend to call him often, as we continue his work building the best police department in Maryland.

