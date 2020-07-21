TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County School Board voted Tuesday evening to start the 2020-2021 school year virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first semester will be virtual with classes set to begin on September 8. Officials will reassess what to do in the spring in the future.
Chromebooks and mobile internet hotspots will be available for students who need them.
“The amount of live instruction students will receive will vary based upon grade level, effective models for online instruction, and course complexity and enrollment. Moreover, each school will provide extended learning opportunities to occur either before school, after school, and/or on weekends,” the school system said in a news release.
In addition, traditional grading will be used and attendance will be taken daily.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be available, with more details expected to be announced at a later date.
A decision about sporting events will also be made at a later date. Other extra-curricular activities will be able to continue virtually.
Baltimore County is the latest county to move education online, following Anne Arundel County, Harford County, Howard County and Baltimore City.
