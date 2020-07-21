ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland coronavirus cases saw another jump Tuesday with over 800 new cases reported overnight, according to new state numbers.
The state reported a total of 79, 545 cases, up 860 from Monday.
More than 3,272 people in Maryland have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Twenty more people are confirmed to have died from the virus since Monday’s numbers.
Hospitalizations rose again from 463 to 484, of which 131 are in ICUs with 353 people in acute care.
More than 979,158 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state so far, with 684,822 of them testing negative. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.49 percent.
Of the 11,949 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic, 5,380 have been released from isolation.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|240
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,062
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,644
|(375)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,994
|(497)
|20*
|Calvert
|495
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|367
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,296
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|566
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,642
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|246
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,785
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|34
|Harford
|1,452
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,177
|(93)
|6*
|Kent
|224
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,520
|(736)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,867
|(702)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|335
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|785
|(52)
|Somerset
|110
|(3)
|Talbot
|265
|(4)
|Washington
|816
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,195
|(42)
|Worcester
|428
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,552
|10-19
|4,563
|(1)
|20-29
|12,983
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,969
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|13,711
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|12,144
|(258)
|13*
|60-69
|8,507
|(530)
|11*
|70-79
|5,302
|(813)
|20*
|80+
|4,814
|(1,493)
|76*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
|Female
|41,521
|(1,612)
|68*
|Male
|38,024
|(1,660)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,414
|(1,332)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,529
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,799
|(1,385)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,485
|(379)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,761
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,557
|(15)
|1*