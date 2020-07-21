MORE HOT WEATHERHighs Expected To Reach Mid-90s
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland coronavirus cases saw another jump Tuesday with over 800 new cases reported overnight, according to new state numbers.

The state reported a total of 79, 545 cases, up 860 from Monday.

More than 3,272 people in Maryland have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Twenty more people are confirmed to have died from the virus since Monday’s numbers.

Hospitalizations rose again from 463 to 484, of which 131 are in ICUs with 353 people in acute care.

More than 979,158 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state so far, with 684,822 of them testing negative. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.49 percent.

Of the 11,949 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic, 5,380 have been released from isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 240 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,062 (205) 8*
Baltimore City 9,644 (375) 14*
Baltimore County 9,994 (497) 20*
Calvert 495 (26) 1*
Caroline 367 (3)
Carroll 1,296 (113) 3*
Cecil 566 (29) 1*
Charles 1,642 (88) 2*
Dorchester 246 (5)
Frederick 2,785 (113) 7*
Garrett 34
Harford 1,452 (63) 3*
Howard 3,177 (93) 6*
Kent 224 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,520 (736) 38*
Prince George’s 20,867 (702) 23*
Queen Anne’s 335 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 785 (52)
Somerset 110 (3)
Talbot 265 (4)
Washington 816 (29)
Wicomico 1,195 (42)
Worcester 428 (17) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,552
10-19 4,563 (1)
20-29 12,983 (18) 1*
30-39 14,969 (45) 5*
40-49 13,711 (102) 3*
50-59 12,144 (258) 13*
60-69 8,507 (530) 11*
70-79 5,302 (813) 20*
80+ 4,814 (1,493) 76*
Data not available (12) 1*
Female 41,521 (1,612) 68*
Male 38,024 (1,660) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 23,414 (1,332) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,529 (125) 6*
White (NH) 16,799 (1,385) 67*
Hispanic 20,485 (379) 8*
Other (NH) 3,761 (36)
Data not available 13,557 (15) 1*
