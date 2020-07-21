GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Two more employees at the Motor Vehicle Administration branch in Glen Burnie have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four employees recently.
The earlier two tested positive last week, one after working in the building on July 10.
The two employees tested positive after working in the annex building on July 13 and 14, the Maryland Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning.
All of the employees are in self-quarantine as they recover, and contact tracing is underway to determine who they might have been in contact with.
“In order to protect employees and staff, MDOT MVA completed a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the areas the employees may have been in contact with in accordance with CDC standards,” they said.
