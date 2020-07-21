CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Increase; Total Cases Just Under 80K
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Black man is suing police in Anne Arundel County, alleging excessive use of force.

Daniel Jarrells, of Odenton, Maryland, claims he was driving to his mother’s house when he was pulled over by an unmarked police car in February 2019.

He says he was thrown to the ground and that video taken by his mother’s neighbor shows an officer putting a knee on his neck.

Jarrells is suing the Anne Arundel County Police Department and three detectives.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he will convene a policing forum in response to the allegations raised against the police department.

Proposed changes to policing policy will be discussed, including the use of chokeholds and neck restraints, according to a County press release.

