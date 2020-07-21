Comments
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a Sheetz in Elkton.
Deputies were called to the 600 block of Pulaski Highway on July 18 just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
Help Us Identify! Information Sought in Armed Robbery that occurred early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/kQPfwHlUBF
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) July 20, 2020
When deputies arrived, they were told someone entered the store, implied they had a weapon and demanded cigarettes.
A worker complied and the suspect fled the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact police immediately.