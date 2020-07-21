MORE HOT WEATHERHighs Expected To Reach Mid-90s
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a Sheetz in Elkton.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Pulaski Highway on July 18 just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived, they were told someone entered the store, implied they had a weapon and demanded cigarettes.

A worker complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police immediately.

