ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County released its master plan for Ellicott City’s watershed on Tuesday.

It’s a 20-year vision for the historic area devastated by two deadly floods; one in 2016 and another in 2018.

Jeni Porter said she remembers both floods like it was yesterday.

“Empty holes and cars flipped over,” she said in front of her small business, Little Market Cafe. “The destruction looks like a bomb went off.”

As the floodwaters rose, she thought, “Oh my gosh, it’s happening again.”

It was the second major flood in two years, both causing damage to Porter’s cafe.

Now, Howard County is revealing a master plan to rebuild.

County Executive Calvin Ball describes it as a “community-driven vision for rebuilding our flood impact over Ellicott City.”

The plan includes proposals for bike paths, pedestrian walkways, parks and street improvements for traffic.

“To enhance Ellicott City for the long term,” added Kate Bollger, Community Planner for Howard county.

It isn’t the county’s first plan to help protect the city. But many, including Porter, wonder if it’s going to be fast enough.

“I just would like to see the process speed up a little bit so that every time it rains we don’t have to worry…are we gonna flood again? Who’s gonna die this time? Who’s gonna lose their business – again?” she told WJZ Tuesday.