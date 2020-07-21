CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Increase; Total Cases Just Under 80K
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — One of Maryland’s largest public school districts announced Tuesday that it only will have virtual, online classes through at least Jan. 29 and is cancelling all fall and winter sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message posted on the district’s website, Montgomery County schools superintendent Jack Smith said officials will determine in November if it can safely implement a “phased blended model” of online and in-person classes after the first semester ends in January.

Smith said he expects Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, to provide an update this week on the state’s plans for schools.

“We will review their guidance and make all necessary adjustments to align our plans,” Smith said.

Most of the region’s largest districts also have announced that they will start the fall semester with online-only classes.

