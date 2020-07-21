NEW YORK (WJZ) — The NFL Players Association told players during a conference call Tuesday there will be zero 2020 preseason games, according to reports.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report.
“NFLPA leadership told players on a conference call a few minutes ago there will be zero preseason games this year, sources say. Not a surprise given the league offered that but now all but official, according to the union,” Garafolo said in a tweet.
The Ravens were scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins during the preseason.
The Ravens are slated to open their regular season at home on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns.
